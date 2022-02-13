'I feel like we're moving on': Saskatoon restaurant expects customers to return as vax policy ends

Las Palapas Resort Grill manager Jason Wosinity knows as he opens his doors to customers he hasn’t seen in a while, others will not feel safe being around those who are unvaccinated.

“There are customers who have expressed their disappointment,” said Wosinity.

The province's proof of vaccination or negative test public health order expires Monday. Wosinity says it’s time.

“I feel like we’re moving on. I think everyone is ready to move on and having this restriction lifted and welcoming back some of our customers we haven’t been able to see will be great,” he said.

“I’ve got three emails this morning with people wondering if we’re going to be removing the passports tomorrow and I had a customer last night who picks up takeout faithfully every Saturday and says he can’t wait to come in next Saturday."

On Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe said the proof of vaccination policy had run its course and the benefits no longer outweigh the costs.

However, Racheal Martens is worried about eating at restaurants after the policy ends. She is a registered nurse and mother to two boys.

“It’s frustrating for me that before our entire population is eligible for vaccination because we still have that under five (age group) that is not approved, we are removing the protections that we have in place to keep them safe.”

Her family had a trip planned to Waskesiu National Park to stay at a resort but has since chosen to cancel it due to the restrictions being lifted.

“My concern was that we were planning to stay at the resort itself in a hotel room and would have been eating out at the restaurants at every meal,” Martens said.

At end of the month, the final public health order requiring masking in indoor public spaces will also end.