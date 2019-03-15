The Islamic Centre in Saskatoon has been receiving messages of support and flowers following the deadly attack in New Zealand.

Midday during Friday prayers, a gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch killing 49 and injuring 48 others.

During Saskatoon’s prayer service, worshippers remembered those killed in the attacks.

“I'm devastated. I fear the future of my children and my grandchildren,” Hanan Elbardouh, a member of the Saskatchewan’s Islamic Association, told CTV News outside a Saskatoon mosque.

“It's shocking to hear that things like this happen in peaceful places."

The attack in New Zealand comes two years after a gunman entered a mosque in Quebec City and killed six people.

“This is a hard day for the community in Saskatoon. It's devastating to think that that kind of malevolent hatred would raise its head again," said Daniel Kuhlen, co-chair of Islamic Association of Saskatchewan.

Saskatoon police increased their security around Saskatoon’s five mosques – especially during prayer time.

"We just wanted to be here in this dark time for them, to make sure that they know that they are safe and hope that they can feel safe," said Police Chief Troy Cooper.

Part of police’s efforts to ensure the Muslim community feels safe is keeping an eye on social media. Cooper said anyone posting Islamophobia or racism will face consequences.

CAPTION: Hanan Elbardouh holds flowers and cards that have been sent to the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan’s Main Mosque, following Christchurch’s attacks. (Laura Woodward/CTV Saskatoon)