

Nicole Di Donato, CTV Saskatoon





A driver with the Sherbrooke Community Centre is rolling into retirement.

Sally Siroski has been on the road for the centre for 22 years.

“I’m telling everybody and I’m telling myself to turn that frown upside down. I don’t see it as an end, just a change.”

People at the centre gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate Siroski. While she wore many hats, her main job was taking residents out on excursions.

“Going to the park or just even having a picnic on the bus. I got TV trays and we’d just sit on the bus by the weir and have a picnic.”

Sorinski drove from Kenaston – nearly a 50 minute drive – everyday to get to the centre. She said the people made it worth the commute.

Alan Brockman has been attending the community day program at Sherbrooke for 10 years. During his time there, he developed a close friendship with Siroski.

Brockman said it’s tough to say goodbye.

“I’m wearing black today because we’re in mourning,” he said while laughing and gesturing to his black dress shirt.

“Of course you’re glad to see somebody finish their work career and move on to something else but it’s tough to see her go and she’ll be missed a great deal.”

CJ Pyra, a recreational coordinator at Sherbrooke, has been working with Siroski since 2005.

Pyra said she’ll miss Siroski’s jokes and spontaneity the most.

“She has a real wit about her and humour and she can spot things and we laugh at the littlest thing and have everyone laughing, so I’m going to miss that.”

Siroski said what she’ll miss most is the people.

“When you work here, if you give, they give back and it’s just love.”

While Siroski is saying goodbye, it won’t be forever. She plans on coming back to volunteer as often as she can.