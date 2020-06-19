SASKATOON -- Court heard 25 victim impact statements during a sentencing hearing Friday for Dallin Singharath who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting of Tyler Applegate in his own backyard three years ago.

Applegate, a father of five, was shot in the stomach at his home on July 22, 2017, following an argument with a stranger who was urinating on his fence. The 27-year-old died in hospital about three weeks later.

On Thursday, Justice Richard Elson found Dallin Singharath guilty of second-degree murder in the Applegate's death.

A day later, Elson heard the victim impact statements that were submitted by Applegate’s family and friends, saying the statements made it clear that they were an extremely close-knit family, and that Applegate was at the centre of it.

Kathy Cardinal, Applegate’s partner, was the first to share her victim impact statement at Court of Queen’s Bench. She and Applegate had five children together who she said now range between the ages of seven and 13.

“This tragedy forced me to raise my children alone and it has been incredibly challenging to do,” she said.

Cardinal, who was present at the time of the shooting, said living in the house where it happened was challenging for her long after Applegate died. She told court she would wake up with nightmares and would constantly check out her windows.

Cardinal said it also took her a long time to be able to go into her backyard alone.

Starla Sippola, one of Applegate’s sisters, read the other victim impact statements in court on behalf of those who didn’t want to read them themselves.

She read one from Applegate’s 11-year-old daughter, who said “I don’t have a dad because my dad was shot.”

Sippola repeated this, looking right at Singharath.

In her own victim impact statement, she said she feels a lot of anger in relation to her brother’s death, saying it is upsetting that “the strongest and kindest of us has been killed for no reason.”

Sippola said it hurts that she can no longer protect her younger brother, adding that this tragedy has shown her “what people are really capable of.”

Singharath could be eligible for parole after 10 years, but Crown prosecutor Cory Bliss said he wants 15 years.

He pointed out that Singharath has a criminal record and a long history of violent crimes, some involving possession of firearms.

Singharath's sentencing is expected to resume on Monday at Court of Queen's Bench in Saskatoon.