

CTV Saskatoon





Elsie Wuttunee is one of thousands of people that gathered at the SaskTel Centre for the 2018 FSIN Spirit of Our Nations Cultural Celebration and Powwow.

Wuttunee is from the Red Pheasant First Nation.

As she looked around the room and took in how many people were there, she said she was “so proud, this is me, this is who I am.”

Wuttunee says she’s grown proud of where she’s from and uses dance to celebrate her heritage.

As a residential school survivor, it hasn’t always been easy for her.

“I was quickly taught to be ashamed of myself, because I was Indian,” she said.

She remembers hearing the sound of drums for the first time at age 11.

“When I heard it, it hit my heart, my whole being and soul,” she said.

She says it’s upsetting her heritage was withheld from her as a child, but she feels lucky to have had the support of grandparents to help her persevere through hard times.

“I think about where I came from and my prayer is that others will also find their way, the way I did,” she said.

Wuttunee and her friend say the pow wow brings positivity and new-found friendships.

While the winner of the dancing competition will take home a cash prize, Wuttunee says that’s not why she dances.

“I don’t dance for the money, I dance because it’s important for me to be here,” she said.

The 3-day event features a grand entry, trade show, miss FSIN pageant, and dancing among other activities.

The event runs Friday to Sunday. Tickets are $10 a day or $20 for a weekend pass.