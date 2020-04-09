SASKATOON -- Grade 12 student Jordan Verbeek says the abrupt ending to high school due to the COVID-19 pandemic has left her with many questions as she prepares for an advanced university placement exam.

The exam, which would have given her a credit, has been scaled back.

“I’ve been spending hours to get ready for that three-hour intensive exam and especially just this past month being in school I was prepping a lot. Now we are told it is going to be reduced to a 45-minute exam online,” the Regina high school student said.

Jordan and her mom Kate realize that this wasn’t in anyone’s control and they cast no blame, but the disappointment of not finishing Grade 12 like every other graduating class is tough.

“I think this was definitely a shock and a large grieving process because I watched all those stages happen. It was really cut short for them and I don’t think it really sunk in until we had a conversation at home about the magnitude of what this could potentially look like,” Kate told CTV News.

Because the final year of high school wasn’t completed in the classroom, Jordan is worried about her readiness to move on.

“It’s definitely a concern just because we might be missing vital parts, especially in math, that we need for university or post secondary, so it becomes concerning.”

For Olivia Ell, who also attends school in Regina, there’s also the underlying concern about not getting to celebrate with friends.

“I was very upset when the closing was announced. I had fifth period spare and I went and picked up my mom a coffee and went to her school and I just walked in her classroom and started crying because I was quite upset because I didn’t have anything to look forward to really,” she said.

Olivia and her mother had started grad dress shopping in September knowing that it would be a long process given that this senior was more used to a volleyball or soccer uniform, but also knowing that this was a special tradition for girls graduating. Her mom, Brenda, is a scrapbooker and documented the whole dress shopping journey.

“We did start this process of ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ that’s what I called it. It started as a joke. I documented every step of the way.”

While they know this has been a challenging end to high school, they hope a graduation still takes place, even if it’s in the summer or later. They’re just thankful everyone is healthy.

Both the Verbeeks and Ells say they realize that school had to be closed for the safety of everyone and it was the right decision.

The one thing they know for certain is they will look back on their unique senior year with the notable distinction of being the class of 2020.