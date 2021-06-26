SASKATOON -- Many students are getting ready to walk the stage for graduation, but one Metis student says her graduation is extra special.

“It's really exciting, honestly I didn't think I would be able to do it. But I did it,” said Schofield.

Summer Schofield was surprised with a graduation party Saturday afternoon from her family.

She graduated from Nutana Collegiate and for her, the accomplishment means a little bit more.

“I’m the first person in my bloodline to graduate. So having that in the back of my minds is always like ‘it doesn't really matter (that) nobody else has one, why do you have to?’ but I had all of this support to get me through it.”

She was adopted at a young age by Karen Schofield, who was a foster parent for biological mother.

Karen is a 60s scoop survivor and her mother is a residential school survivor.

She held a moment of silence at her graduation party to honour the victims.

She hopes Schofield can inspire others to break intergenerational barriers.

For Karen, the day was a bit of a reflection of how far Summer has come.

“It didn't come easy for us, just seeing the community and the circle of support. Absolutely amazing.” Friends, family, teachers and even Schofield's squash coach came out to show their support.

“I just like to see her at the culmination of that growth. Where she graduated and wanted to support her there,” said Thomas Jackson, Summer's squash coach.

However, Schofield doesn’t plan on peaking in high school as she has her eyes set for the future by working in policing.