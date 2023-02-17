'I definitely feel proud': Saskatoon mom says toddler able to match flags to 40 countries

Shreyansh Banda may only be two years old, but he’s making strides in geography and technology.

Banda knows the flags of 40 different countries.

“Just by looking at the colours and symbols,” Banda’s mom, Swathi Acharla, tells CTV News.

Banda learned the countries by playing with wooden tiles, printed with country names and their corresponding flag.

“No matter how many toys he has, he just wants to play with that game,” Acharla says.

The toddler is following in his older sister’s footsteps.

Samhitha Banda set a world record last year, naming 89 country capitals in three minutes and 49 seconds.

The five-year-old wants to become an astronaut and is taking early steps, memorizing all the planets and facts about each one.

Both kids recently showed an interest in the family laptop and quickly started picking up on how to use short keys.

Acharla says she leans into whatever activities her kids are interested in and shows praise for every small win.

“I definitely feel proud, very blessed. I’m overwhelmed with the activities they’re doing,” the mom of two says.

“And I’m also learning when I’m teaching them — so it’s back to school for me as well.”