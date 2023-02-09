'I’d love to do this again': Sask. architect grad designs, builds own home

Taylor Freemantle used what she learned in Saskatchewan Polytechnic's architectural technologies program to design and build her own home. (Supplied) Taylor Freemantle used what she learned in Saskatchewan Polytechnic's architectural technologies program to design and build her own home. (Supplied)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London