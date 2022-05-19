'I couldn't sleep': Sask. couple celebrates $100,000 lotto win

For two weeks, a Meadow Lake couple had no idea they were in possession of a lottery ticket worth $100,000.

Donald McCallum and Darlene Matchee purchased a Lotto Max ticket at the Meadow Lake Co-op on April 22, according to a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release.

They didn't check it until two weeks later when they returned to the Co-op.

After the cashier scanned the ticket, they heard the telltale noise that indicates a winning ticket — or at least one of them did.

Donald McCallum and Darlene Matchee are show in a photo provided by Western Canada Lottery Corporation. (WCLC)

"Donald wasn't paying attention," Matchee said in the news release.

“He had to ask if we won."

At first, McCallum thought they had won $10,000, but the cashier set him straight.

"I never thought I would win that amount. I've never seen that much money in my life. After that, I couldn't sleep." McCallum said.

The couple won by matching the last six digits of the winning Extra number in the April 22 draw — 2418773.