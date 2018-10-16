In Shane Moore’s apartment you’ll find a two-tent system holding eight marijuana plants.

The growth cycle takes about 90 days and each plant produces up to three ounces.

He has legally been growing pot inside his bedroom for the past three years and his landlord, Avenue Living, was always aware, he said.

“I actually started growing six months after I moved in here. Pretty much at the same time I let my management know that I was doing so on a medical basis,” Moore said.

He’s one of hundreds of thousands of Canadians licensed to grow medicinal marijuana with Health Canada.

Moore grows the medicine to treat his sciatic pain and severe muscle spasms because he can’t afford to buy it, he said.

Now, however, that activity puts him at odds with an Oct. 1 notice from Avenue Living stating residents are prohibited from smoking or growing marijuana.

Moore said he’s in the middle of a lease and believes this is a human rights issue.

The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission said it couldn’t comment on Moore’s situation, because each case is unique.

Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan Landlords Association says rules surrounding rental units are up to the landlord’s discretion.

“We can’t choose someone’s human rights over another. Tenant A might have a card that says they can smoke marijuana and grow it, but Tenant B has allergies to it and can’t be around it,” Chanda Lockhart, executive director of the SLA said.

Under the Residential Tenancies Act, landlords have the right to prohibit the consumption and growth of pot in its units, Lockhart said.

In an e-mailed statement, Avenue Living says the building has always had a no-smoking policy and would not comment on what happens to tenants who have a medicinal marijuana license.

“The marijuana letter received by tenants (is) an extension of our no-smoking policy with marijuana legalization in mind,” said William Akoto, director of marketing and communications.

Moore doesn’t plan on moving and says he will continue to grow marijuana because he can’t afford not to.

He says this dispute will likely go to court.