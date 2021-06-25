SASKATOON -- Dr. Monika Hooper was the last psychiatrist to see Steven Rigby, two days before his confrontation with police.

She testified Friday at the inquest into his death. Rigby died after he was shot by police during a confrontation on Dec. 22, 2018.

Hooper said after meeting with Rigby two days earlier, on Dec. 20 at Royal University Hospital, she felt that he had the capacity to make decisions for himself and seemed calm, organized, and coherent. Rigby declined voluntary admission and was discharged.

Hooper testified that she was aware of how Rigby had presented during his admission the day before and read Dr. Jason Wagner’s report that Rigby would require involuntary hospital admission for psychiatry, was at an acute risk of suicide, and might have alcohol induced depressive disorder.

Hooper said she was also aware that Rigby had indicated an intent to commit suicide by cop and that it would have been helpful for police to know that beforehand.

However, given the circumstances at the time she doesn’t think they would have broken patient confidentiality to inform them.

'I ASKED HIM TO STAY'

After her assessment, Hooper said she still felt Rigby was at risk of self harm but he did not meet the criteria under the mental health act to be forced to stay in hospital.

“I wanted him to stay, I asked him to stay,” she said. “I also felt that he was able to make that decision for himself.”

Hooper said Rigby was aware of the physical risks of alcohol withdrawal and declined voluntary admission.

In hindsight, she testified that she would’ve tried harder to convince Rigby to stay voluntarily and tried to involve his family in that conversation.

Hooper said perhaps a change to the mental health act to enable doctors to keep patients involuntarily if they feel patients would lose capacity to make decisions for themselves if they start drinking again would be helpful for these kinds of situations.

She said more resources, rehabilitation and detoxification facilities, as well as more community supports engaging with patients in hospital would be helpful.

Hooper said the information she received was that Rigby was suicidal when he was intoxicated and when she spoke with him on Dec. 20, 2018, he was no longer intoxicated and denied suicidal ideation.