SASKATOON -- Due to the ongoing pandemic, the University of Saskatchewan is holding virtual ceremonies for this fall’s graduates.

“I actually really love it,” said third time U of S graduate, Kimberly MacKay.

MacKay is receiving her Ph.D. in computer science. Her first two convocations were in-person.

MacKay says as a computer science major, this switch to a virtual celebration works perfectly for her.

“I’ve found that as we have adapted to these COVID restrictions, that actually some of the things that we’ve been doing as a community are more accessible to more people,” she said.

She says it’s interesting to see how people are adapting to the COVID climate and how they are using technology during these times to connect.

“I really love how we’ve used technology to overcome some of these obstacles and are still able to connect with people even when we have to remain distant from them,” said MacKay.

On Tuesday, 926 graduates celebrated their accomplishments virtually.

The university has created a website that students can visit to watch addresses from notable people including the president and chancellor.

“Convocation normally is just a wonderful ceremony with lots of pomp and music, and lots of excitement with everybody in their gowns, so now we are all left at home to watch on our screens,” said Chancellor Grit McCreath.

There’s also a list of the graduates and award recipients on the website.

“For years and years they've been working hard. They've achieved something wonderful so having this all online, it’s just such a downer, you know they miss the celebration,” said McCreath.

A total of 935 degrees, diplomas, or certificates will be awarded to students.

McCreath says she does not think the university will be able to make up for the missed in-person convocations, as there will be too many graduates to celebrate.

But MacKay says because of the nature of the pandemic, she is embracing the virtual convocation.

“It is what it is unfortunately, and we got to make the best of it and I think we can still do that given all the great technology we have out there and everybody’s willingness to adapt to this new way of doing things,” said MacKay.