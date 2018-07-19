Testing is underway on the Englishman River after salt water released from a Husky Energy produced water line leaked into the river on Wednesday morning.

The water was treated in a water handling facility and was heading to a disposal well in a rural area west of Turtleford. The water was released about 500 metres from the river. The release has been isolated and removal from the river is underway.

The Ministry of Energy and Resources and the Ministry of the Environment and regulators have also been notified about the release.

Oil produced by Husky comes out of the ground mixed with sand and water. The water that was releas

ed had been extracted from the oil and treated. Although it has already undergone treatment, the river is being tested for hydrocarbons.