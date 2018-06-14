

The Canadian Press





The company behind the 2016 oil spill that fouled the North Saskatchewan River and threatened the water supply of Prince Albert and other communities wants to build new pipelines to replace the structure that leaked.

Husky Energy held an open house Wednesday in Prince Albert to discuss its proposal.

Calgary-based Husky says its plan calls for the construction of two new pipelines to transport blended crude and condensate to Lloydminster from across the river.

The pipelines would be located in the rural municipalities of Britannia, Eldon and Frenchman Butte.

Travis Davies, a Husky Energy spokesman, says the new line would be bored in higher from the shore at the hilltops on each side to minimize the risk of ground shifting.

He says Husky has also improved its operating procedures to insure problems are reported quickly.