SASKATOON -- After closing out the regular season with a pair of games against the University of Regina, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women’s hockey team is gearing up for the playoffs.

The Huskies roster has plenty of veteran talent with eight players in their fifth and final year of eligibility.

One of them is Courtney Cormack, who knows this is her last shot at a title.

"All of us eight fifth-years have kind of rallied the girls together. Had a talk in the dressing room yesterday, like ‘look, this could be it for us. So we need to kind of figure out what it is that we need to do.’”

Head coach Steve Kook says there is plenty of motivation.

"They look up at the space over there and they tell the team there is an empty space for a banner and that's what they want more than anything.

"They're the most motivated people in the dressing room.”

This weekend, the Huskies will take on a tough team from the University of British Columbia in the quarterfinals. The two teams split the regular season series with two wins a piece. Kook says the Huskies are expecting a physical battle during their playoff series.

"They are real physical. I can tell you that. They are physical, they are bigger than us, They are real aggressive on the puck. We're going to have to do a good job of managing the puck.”

Between the pipes, Jessica Vance brings in a .930 save percentage, and is tied for third in the conference in shutouts with five on the season.

"You know, the last couple of years she's been really good in playoffs,” Kook says. “And I think she gets up for those. I think if Jess just does what she does we're going to be fine."

As for having home ice advantage, Kook says it’s a big boost since the Huskies play well at home.

Game one of the best-of-three series begins Friday night at Merlis Belsher Place.