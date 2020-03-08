SASKATOON -- The U of S Huskies Women’s Basketball team is heading to the National Championship after a dominating victory Saturday evening, defeating the Laval Rouge et Or 76-57.

Huskies Megan Ahlstrom lead her team to victory with 16 points and five rebounds, earning player of the game honours.

The Huskies will be taking on the Brock Badgers for the gold medal match on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. CST, in Ottawa.

The U of S is looking for its second national championship trophy in the school's fourth appearance in the finals.