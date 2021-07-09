SASKATOON -- Olympic athletes are getting ready for the Summer Games in Tokyo in what will be a spectacle held without fans.

“It’s unfortunate,” said women’s basketball head coach Lisa Thomaidis, who also coaches the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women’s team.

“Having been to two other Olympics and just the energy and enthusiasm that you get from the crowd and just the environment, it's second to none.”

Team Canada’s goal is to reach the podium, she said.

Tokyo has declared a state of emergency from July 12 to Aug. 22.

Spectators are banned from entering stadiums and arenas in and around Tokyo for both indoor and outdoor venues, though some fans will be allowed at events in outlying areas.

Japan Prime Minster Yoshihide Suga says virus prevention measures are needed to prevent a resurgence of infections from spreading across the country.

The games begin July 23 and wrap up Aug. 8.