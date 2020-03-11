SASKATOON -- It’s been a successful year for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

"Pound for pound it's hard to compare any other year to this one,” said Dean of Kinesiology Chad London.

In total, the Huskies have collected 16 medals at the national level in 2020: seven gold medals, seven silver medals, and two bronze.

"It just goes to show you what a sporting community we have here and the importance that our university puts into athletics,” said women’s basketball coach Lisa Thomaidis. “This is not what goes on at other universities across the country."

Thomaidis’ team won their second Bronze Baby in five years over the weekend, a span of time she calls the best in the program’s history.

"All the championships we've won along the way, and the big games,” said graduating basketball player Vera Crooks. “I'm just very proud of this team and the way we've played, specifically in this championship. We had a ton of fun, and all three wins were solid team ins, so that was really great to see."

Track athlete Michelle Harrison set a U Sports record in the 60 metre hurdles, finishing with a time 8.15 seconds.

"It was the best race I've ever run,” she said. “I thought it would be, but until I saw the time on the clock I wasn't exactly sure. But I had a good feeling about it."

Harrison wraps up her Huskies career with three national gold medals, and three Canada West gold medals, and is now aiming to land on Canada’s olympic track and field team.

"I've continuously made progress towards that goal,” she said. “It will ultimately come down to how I perform in the next few months as I transition to outdoor. But it's looking good, I guess."

Huskie Athletics can add one more medal to their total this weekend, as the men’s hockey team looks to win their first national championship since 1983 at the University Cup in Halifax.

“We hope to do this again next week and celebrate another national championship,” said London.

The men’s hockey team plays the Western Mustangs on Thursday at 11 a.m. mountain time.