Husband of Saskatoon teacher killed at problem intersection makes plea to city council

The husband of a Saskatoon teacher who was killed by a cement truck while cycling at a busy intersection made an impassioned plea for improved cycling safety at city council on Wednesday.

“It’s a loss and a trauma which could have been avoided with better decisions made in this room,” said Tod Fox.

Natasha Fox, 33, was biking at the intersection of Wiggins Avenue and College Drive on May 24 when she was killed in a collision with a cement truck. Her two children, biking just behind her, witnessed her death, says Fox.

On Wednesday, city councillors heard from Fox and a sizeable group of cycling advocates in support of a proposed third-party road safety audit for the intersection. Councillor Cynthia Block brought forward the proposal, which also asks administration to provide a budget option for an annual road safety audit program.

“Natasha died at an intersection that was known to be problematic, for 10 years, and you voted, and you deferred,” he said, referring to a shelved 2014 proposal to build a cycling corridor down Wiggins Avenue.

“This is about everyone who has been hurt, and will be hurt if we don’t do anything. The city knew there was a chance somebody might be seriously injured at that intersection, and now Natasha is dead.”

Ward 2 Councillor Hilary Gough spoke in support of Block’s motion.

“It doesn’t happen by mistake that it’s safe to cycle in a community. It really requires effort,” said Gough.

“I know one of the folks who is here in chambers today is a close friend of Natasha Fox’s, and has a young child and said to me that she's not sure when she'll ever feel safe going out on her bike with her kid.”

Gough called for a few friendly amendments to Block’s proposal, including asking administration to report on “rapid deploying safety improvements” to access the university campus.

Mayor Charlie Clark said it had been a “heated and emotional” discussion.

“For whatever reason we’ve seen in our city, and many cities, the issues around cycling can be some of the most controversial, and at the same time, our city is growing. We’re seeing more traffic … sometimes more congestion … or more people who can’t afford a car and who don’t have that as an option,” he said.

Councillor Block said it was clear from all of the presentations on Wednesday that there was “clearly a lack of infrastructure to support safe cycling.”

“I’ve heard near misses. I’ve heard harassment, fear and urgency,” said Block.

Block’s motion, for the administration to commission a third-party road safety audit for the intersection of College and Wiggins, passed unanimously.

Administration is expected to draw $30,000 from the capital expenditures budget to pay for the audit, and to provide a budget proposal for an annual road safety audit program for the 2024 – 25 multi-year budget.