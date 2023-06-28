Husband of Saskatoon teacher killed at problem intersection makes plea to city council
The husband of a Saskatoon teacher who was killed by a cement truck while cycling at a busy intersection made an impassioned plea for improved cycling safety at city council on Wednesday.
“It’s a loss and a trauma which could have been avoided with better decisions made in this room,” said Tod Fox.
Natasha Fox, 33, was biking at the intersection of Wiggins Avenue and College Drive on May 24 when she was killed in a collision with a cement truck. Her two children, biking just behind her, witnessed her death, says Fox.
On Wednesday, city councillors heard from Fox and a sizeable group of cycling advocates in support of a proposed third-party road safety audit for the intersection. Councillor Cynthia Block brought forward the proposal, which also asks administration to provide a budget option for an annual road safety audit program.
“Natasha died at an intersection that was known to be problematic, for 10 years, and you voted, and you deferred,” he said, referring to a shelved 2014 proposal to build a cycling corridor down Wiggins Avenue.
“This is about everyone who has been hurt, and will be hurt if we don’t do anything. The city knew there was a chance somebody might be seriously injured at that intersection, and now Natasha is dead.”
Ward 2 Councillor Hilary Gough spoke in support of Block’s motion.
“It doesn’t happen by mistake that it’s safe to cycle in a community. It really requires effort,” said Gough.
“I know one of the folks who is here in chambers today is a close friend of Natasha Fox’s, and has a young child and said to me that she's not sure when she'll ever feel safe going out on her bike with her kid.”
Gough called for a few friendly amendments to Block’s proposal, including asking administration to report on “rapid deploying safety improvements” to access the university campus.
Mayor Charlie Clark said it had been a “heated and emotional” discussion.
“For whatever reason we’ve seen in our city, and many cities, the issues around cycling can be some of the most controversial, and at the same time, our city is growing. We’re seeing more traffic … sometimes more congestion … or more people who can’t afford a car and who don’t have that as an option,” he said.
Councillor Block said it was clear from all of the presentations on Wednesday that there was “clearly a lack of infrastructure to support safe cycling.”
“I’ve heard near misses. I’ve heard harassment, fear and urgency,” said Block.
Block’s motion, for the administration to commission a third-party road safety audit for the intersection of College and Wiggins, passed unanimously.
Administration is expected to draw $30,000 from the capital expenditures budget to pay for the audit, and to provide a budget proposal for an annual road safety audit program for the 2024 – 25 multi-year budget.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RoseAnne Archibald ousted as AFN National Chief following investigation into her leadership
Members of the Assembly of First Nations have voted in favour to immediately oust RoseAnne Archibald as National Chief following an investigation into her leadership.
U.S. Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' found in Titan wreckage
The United States Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' have been found in the wreckage of the Titan submersible.
Toronto air quality currently among the worst in the world
Toronto’s air quality was the worst in the world due to the wildfire smoke earlier on Wednesday, according to data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir. While no longer the worst, it is still ranked among the top 10.
Connor Bedard first Pats player to be drafted 1st overall since 1980
Connor Bedard is the first member of the Regina Pats to be selected first overall in the NHL Draft since Doug Wickenheiser in 1980.
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
Gender stereotype debunked: 79 per cent of women are hunters in foraging societies, new data shows
A new study reveals that 79 per cent of women in foraging societies around the world are hunting for animals, which opposes the common belief that men exclusively hunt while women gather.
Expedited credentialing for internationally-trained nurses coming to several provinces
The process for nurses who were educated outside of Canada to become licensed to practice in Canada is about to become a lot quicker in many regions of the country — a development that could be a huge boost to an understaffed and overworked health-care system.
This planet should’ve been destroyed by its star — but somehow it survived: astronomers
Astronomers have discovered a planet that should have been destroyed when its star expanded — but somehow it survived.
Number of Canadians using generative AI at work and school is growing, posing potential risks: survey
A recent survey conducted by KPMG reveals that Canadians are experiencing increased productivity using generative AI, but there are concerns that some users may be entering sensitive information into AI prompts.
Regina
-
Connor Bedard first Pats player to be drafted 1st overall since 1980
Connor Bedard is the first member of the Regina Pats to be selected first overall in the NHL Draft since Doug Wickenheiser in 1980.
-
Self-inflicted knife wounds the cause of police oversight investigation in Regina
The Saskatchewan Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after a man stabbed himself during his arrest on Tuesday.
-
Regina residents can now rent e-scooters for about 40 cents a minute
E-scooters have rolled into Regina, and residents now have a new option when it comes to getting around the Queen city.
Winnipeg
-
Environment Canada investigating reports of two tornadoes potentially touching down in Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada is investigating reports that two separate tornadoes may have touched down in Manitoba Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg man charged with 'sextortion' that spanned multiple provinces
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with multiple instances of “sextortion” that spanned multiple provinces.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RoseAnne Archibald ousted as AFN National Chief following investigation into her leadership
Members of the Assembly of First Nations have voted in favour to immediately oust RoseAnne Archibald as National Chief following an investigation into her leadership.
Calgary
-
Calgary won’t change how long RVs can be parked on front driveways, for now
Calgarians won't see any changes to the rules for parking RVs on residential driveways any time soon.
-
Flames grab forward Samuel Honzek with first-round selection
The Calgary Flames selected Samuel Honzek with their first-round pick Wednesday night at the NHL draft.
-
Climate protests call for push to renewables as Canada deals with more heat, smoke
About 50 Calgarians gathered in the northeast on Wednesday for a climate protest.
Edmonton
-
Video of fast motorboat in Edmonton creek prompts investigation
River valley users and officials are reacting after a video surfaced on social media of a motorboat speeding down Whitemud Creek in Edmonton on Sunday.
-
Man chased, shot at while on walk with kids in west Edmonton: police
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the Ormsby Place neighbourhood.
-
Dog owners want license pulled from Edmonton vet guilty of 'systemic unprofessional conduct'
Two Edmonton women are calling for authorities to take away the license of a local veterinarian who has been sanctioned numerous times, claiming his negligence caused the death of their beloved pet back in 2018.
Toronto
-
Toronto air quality currently among the worst in the world
Toronto’s air quality was the worst in the world due to the wildfire smoke earlier on Wednesday, according to data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir. While no longer the worst, it is still ranked among the top 10.
-
Ontario man protests at RBC headquarters claiming mistake made on his mortgage renewal
Gerald Comeau has been leading a one man protest in front of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) headquarters in downtown Toronto for the past six months.
-
Brampton teacher on leave says student 'wanted to fight me' after intervening in school incident
A long-time teacher is speaking out about the increasing violence at his high school in Brampton.
Ottawa
-
Social media abuzz about Ottawa's new roadkill crow sculpture
The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
-
Man killed in daytime shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting on Raven Avenue, near Kirkwood Avenue, at approximately 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Voters in Kanata-Carleton elect new MPP in July
Voters in Kanata-Carleton will be heading to the polls next month to replace MPP Merrilee Fullerton.
Vancouver
-
B.C. needs to 'significantly increase' assisted living capacity, seniors advocate says
B.C.'s seniors advocate is calling on the provincial government to fix the "confusing legislative landscape" governing assisted living facilities in the province, with the goal of protecting seniors from significant fee increases and improving the affordability and availability of care.
-
MEC CEO defends staff, not security, after customer violently handled in Vancouver store
The CEO of an outdoor gear store in Vancouver is standing by the actions of staff, who requested security’s help dealing with an unhappy customer before the situation turned violent earlier this month.
-
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens draft Austrian Defender David Reinbacher as fifth overall pick
The Montreal Canadiens selected defenseman David Reinbacher fifth overall in the NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday night in Nashville. Reinbacher is the seventh Austrian to be selected in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft, and the third since 2020 after Marco Kasper (8th in 2022) and Marco Rossi (9th in 2020).
-
La Ronde cancels fireworks show over air quality concerns
Montreal amusement park La Ronde has cancelled its Thursday night fireworks show following a recommendation from public health. The show, the first round of L’International des Feux Loto-Québec, was called off because of air quality concerns, according to the park.
-
Moving Day in Montreal: Single mother of 3 fears homelessness after she says her lease transfer was refused
A single Montreal mother of three fears she may be homeless come July 1 after she says a landlord denied a lease transfer less than a week before Moving Day. "You go to the Regie de Logement, you get the form, you fill it out, and it's supposed to be that simple. We did all the steps and the landlord came back and said ‘no,’" Anick Johnson told CTV.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties investigating after 10 puppies stolen from Nanaimo backyard
Mounties are investigating after 10 puppies were stolen from a home in Nanaimo. The theft of the eight-week-old German shepherd puppies occurred just before 3 a.m. Monday, when a group of people entered a backyard kennel at the home in the 300-block of Black Diamond Drive.
-
B.C. opens $500M fund to help non-profits buy rental buildings, keep rent affordable
The British Columbia government has opened access to its $500-million rental-protection fund that will help non-profit groups purchase rental buildings.
-
'Uncaring lunacy': Evicted tenant of Ridgeview Place still looking for answers and compensation
It has now been more than two months since the City of Langford revoked the occupancy permit for Ridgeview Place, displacing tenants from 90 units in the building.
Atlantic
-
Rebate debate: Will federal cheques offset the carbon tax?
Nova Scotia’s utility regulator says the cost of gasoline will go up by 18 cents per litre as of next weekend.
-
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man's killing
A New Brunswick man is facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of a 26-year-old man from Dieppe.
Northern Ontario
-
Relief from heavy smoke, stubborn wildfire finally under control
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Wednesday, June 28.
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Timmins city council agrees to hire security firm to boost safety
In the past few years, downtown business owners in Timmins have resorted to installing bars on their storefront windows, increasing surveillance and locking their doors to prevent crime.
London
-
Mother concerned after unsettling discovery in bagel
Mariana DaSilva and her family consume a lot of bagels for the convenience they offer, and because of certain health restrictions, the Dempster's brand has become a staple in her diet. After her weekly shopping trip however, she discovered an addition in one of the bags.
-
Document offers clues about city’s initial design and location criteria for homeless hubs
A preliminary set of criteria for service hubs for homeless Londoners was developed by city staff and frontline agencies four months ago. CTV News London recently obtained a document that details preferred zoning, location qualities and building designs.
-
'I just don’t know where I’m going to go': Wingham, Ont. tenant lives in tent, fights renoviction
Julie Hamilton is living in a tent, mere metres away from her old apartment that’s been 'under renovation' since January 2023.