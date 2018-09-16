

CTV Saskatoon





Hundreds gathered in the Bridge City Sunday morning to participate in the Terry Fox Run, celebrating the hero’s legacy 38 years after his run across Canada.

For Stan Holcomp – who was born missing his left leg – the event is personal. He was friends with Terry Fox, and used to run with him in the 1970s. Now he feels it’s important for him to keep running in honour of his friend.

“The significance is that people respected him, respect his personality and also his athletic ability to be able to do what he did,” Holcomp said.

“People just see a really friendly face and a face of determination.”

Cancer survivor Brenda Krueger said it was Fox’s determination that helped her overcome the disease.

“I have just a vivid picture of him running, and that is something I carry with me,” Krueger said at the event.

“Often if I have a struggle, whether it’s in running or anything else, I think about him and I picture him and what he went through, and that really motivates me to go and … do my very best.”

Since 1981, when Fox lost his battle with cancer, over $750 million has been raised in his name for cancer research.