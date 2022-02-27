Hundreds rally outside Saskatoon City Hall to support Ukraine

Saskatoon -

Vitalii Briukhenov cannot sit by idly while people in his country suffer.

Briukhenov was one of the hundreds of people outside City Hall Sunday in Saskatoon rallying to support Ukraine and call for an end to the Russian invasion that began last Thursday.

Briukhenov is originally from Kremenchuk in Central Ukraine. As others in the crowd unpacked signs and Ukrainian flags ahead of the rally, he was planning his journey back home to fight.

“You have to do it, you have to stand for your land – and when I say stand for your land, I mean standing for all of Europe,” he said.

At first, Briukhenov had a tough time accepting what he was seeing on social media and TV as Russia advanced towards Kyiv.

Then, anger began to consume him.

“The first couple minutes after you get that the information that Russia attacks Ukraine, you’re kind of sad, then (you) get angry. And that's pretty much killing you from inside,” he said.

“We have to be strong here. We have to go back.”

People in the crowd Sunday held signs reading “We stand with Ukraine,” ”We will never surrender,” and “Stop Russia,” as well as plenty of people denouncing Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Shouts of “Glory to Ukraine” and “Glory to the heroes” could be heard in Ukrainian numerous times during the roughly 50-minute rally that also included Ukraine and Canada’s national anthems before the crowd marched towards Spadina Crescent.

Andriy Prokopchuk is the Saskatoon branch president of the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada.

The rally in Saskatoon joined dozens of others happening across the globe over the weekend.

His goal was to show people in Ukraine they’re not alone.

“It's important to just show the world that this isn't just a Ukrainian issue, this is a global issue,” he said.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry reported 352 Ukrainian civilian deaths during Russia’s invasion, including 14 children. An additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

“Canada has been a safe haven for Ukrainians for over 100 years. And it needs to continue to be as such. By us showing support, hopefully we can help incentivize our governments to act more quickly and more diligently, ensuring that we get Ukrainian refugees into this safe place,” Prokopchuk said.

Ukrainian roots run deep in Saskatchewan, but many of the people in the crowd Sunday have deeply personal connections to Ukraine, displayed most notably by Briukhenov, the Ukrainian military veteran who plans to leave for his homeland within the next couple of days to rejoin the battle.