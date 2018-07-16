

CTV Saskatoon





Hundreds of people across social media are banding together to search for a dog that escaped after a car crash on July 7.

Micah Ouwens and Morgan Thompson were hit by a driver who drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Massey and Confederation Drive. When the couple first opened the door, their one-year-old white Labrador, Saturn, jumped out of the car and ran away.

Thompson said she thinks the dog is spooked from the accident.

“She is very timid, and because of the whole ordeal she is most likely quite frightened,” Thompson said.

More than 530 people have joined the Facebook group, Search For Saturn, where people have spotted the dog in the Hampton Village, Dundonald and Westview area.

Thompson said the family was taking pictures before the crash, so Saturn wasn’t wearing her tags.

Since searching for the dog, the couple has found six lost dogs and a lost elderly man.

Anyone with information about Saturn is asked to notify the owners at 306-220-7091.