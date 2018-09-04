As many students were heading back to class, police were sending a message to drivers: slow down in school zones.

Police say a total of 349 charges were laid against drivers in a back to school enforcement initiative on Tuesday. 230 tickets were issued for speeding while 59 were for drivers using their cell phones according to a tweet from the Saskatoon Police Traffic Unit.

Police also tweeted a photo of a radar gun capturing one driver travelling 91 km/h in a school zone. The driver was given a $921 ticket for speeding, and another $175 for not wearing a seatbelt.

The speed limit in school zones is 30 km/h on Monday to Friday from September until June.

Police say the will be back out doing more enforcement on Wednesday.