Hundreds of Saskatoon Co-op workers could strike Thursday
Hundreds of workers at Co-op grocery stores, gas bars, convenience stores and home centres could all be affected by a potential strike.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 1:02PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 1:09PM CST
Saskatoon Co-op workers could walk off the job as early as Thursday.
The local United Food and Commercial Workers Union has issued strike notice.
The union and Saskatoon Co-op have been negotiating a new contract for more than a year. The strike notice comes after Co-op tabled what it calls its best and final offer.
