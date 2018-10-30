

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Co-op workers could walk off the job as early as Thursday.

The local United Food and Commercial Workers Union has issued strike notice.

The union and Saskatoon Co-op have been negotiating a new contract for more than a year. The strike notice comes after Co-op tabled what it calls its best and final offer.

Hundreds of workers at Co-op grocery stores, gas bars, convenience stores and home centres could all be affected by a potential strike.