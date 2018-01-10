Hundreds of people in the city of Melfort and town of St. Brieux were without heat Wednesday after a SaskEnergy natural gas line ruptured.

The rupture happened on a high-pressure line between Birch Hills and Weldon before 8 a.m., causing customers to lose gas to their furnaces and other appliances, according to SaskEnergy. The Crown corporation wasn't sure how many customers were affected, but described the outage as "big."

Crews began immediate repairs on the line and another line was identified that could supply gas to the affected areas.

Twenty extra technicians were called to provide re-light services to customers. A SaskEnergy spokesperson says the technicians will go door-to-door until everyone has heat once again.

If people don’t answer their doors the technicians will leave a note to call SaskEnergy to get their furnaces re-lit.

Temperatures dipped to -23 C Wednesday and the spokesperson says because of the cold, technicians will call police and locksmiths to unlock doors, if need be.

There is no timeline in place as of noon Wednesday when the re-lights will be complet.