About 600 to 700 workers will be laid off in temporary shutdowns of Nutrien’s Allan, Lanigan and Vanscoy potash mines.

The facilities are expected to be idle for up to eight weeks, though it could be shorter, Nutrien spokesperson Will Tigley said.

“We’re hoping for the best,” he told CTV News.

The production downtime is in response to a short-term slowdown in global potash markets.