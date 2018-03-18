Hundreds gather to remember Lyle Sanderson
Event remembering Lyle Sanderson in Saskatoon.
Published Sunday, March 18, 2018 5:56PM CST
Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Saskatchewan on Sunday, to remember Lyle Sanderson.
Sanderson died last month, at the age of 79. He was the coach of the University of Saskatchewan Track and Field program for 39 years and retired from that post in 2004.
Sanderson helped coach the Canadian Olympic Team at the 1972 and 76’ summer games.
Sanderson is the most decorated coach in U of S history. He led the huskies to 33 Canada West titles and 10 National Championships.
He is also a member of the Saskatchewan and Saskatoon Sport Halls of Fame.
More Stories
- Sask. plans to improve police presence without spending too much 1
- Musicians learn new instrument at Girls Rock Saskatoon 1
- KFC shares secrets with curious cooks 1
- Small town in Saskatchewan could receive $250,000 in arena upgrades
- Tavria Ukrainian dance festival continues to grow 1
- Cocaine with fentanyl found in Weyburn
- Hundreds gather to remember Lyle Sanderson
- A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller 7