SASKATOON -- Hundreds gathered Monday morning in Saskatoon for a slow-ride, honouring the legacy of cycling and active-living advocate Cathy Watts.

Watts has been active in Saskatoon's cycling community, playing a big role in the Saskaton Cycles organization. According to close friends, Watts recently suffered a stroke and is currently at home in palliative care with her family. 

This is a developing story ...