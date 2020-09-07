Advertisement
Hundreds gather to honour Saskatoon cycling advocate
Published Monday, September 7, 2020 11:53AM CST Last Updated Monday, September 7, 2020 12:50PM CST
Hundreds gathered for a slow ride honouring cycling advocate Cathy Watts. Creeson Agecoutay/CTV Saskatoon
SASKATOON -- Hundreds gathered Monday morning in Saskatoon for a slow-ride, honouring the legacy of cycling and active-living advocate Cathy Watts.
Watts has been active in Saskatoon's cycling community, playing a big role in the Saskaton Cycles organization. According to close friends, Watts recently suffered a stroke and is currently at home in palliative care with her family.
This is a developing story ...
