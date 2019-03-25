Humboldt to mark 1 year since bus crash with memorial service
Flowers lie at centre ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. The GoFundMe page dedicated to the Broncos, believed to be the largest of its kind in Canadian history, will remain open for two more days before being transferred to a newly created memorial fund, the team's officials announced Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 12:19PM CST
The city of Humboldt will mark one year since the fatal Broncos bus crash with a memorial service on April 6.
The service will pay tribute to the 16 people killed in the crash, along with honouring the survivors and affected families and community members.
The memorial is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Elgar Petersen Arena.