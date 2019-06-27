

CTV Saskatoon





The Humboldt Strong Community Foundation is being dissolved and turned into a charity.

The decision was made at the foundation's annual general meeting on Tuesday.

The foundation was established after a GoFundMe page raised more than $15 million for those affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 16 people and injured another 13.

The money went to the families of the 29 victims. The foundation is expected to be dissolved by the end of the year with the remaining funds transferred to the Humboldt Strong Charitable Foundation.