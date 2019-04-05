

CTV Saskatoon





The community of Humboldt is gathering at Elgar Petersen Arena this afternoon to mark one year since the Broncos fatal bus crash.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others injured when the Broncos team bus collided with a semi-truck on April 6, 2018.

The driver of the semi, Jaskirat Sidhu, pleaded guilty to 29 charges in the crash on Jan. 8. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, followed by a 10-year driving ban, on March 22.

Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench says Saturday’s memorial will be an opportunity for the victims, families and community to come together and reflect on the past year, while also giving people the chance to start to move forward.

CTV reporters are live in Humboldt for the memorial.