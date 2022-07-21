Humboldt faces setback in effort to build Broncos tribute centre and arena

A committee looking to build a $35 million arena and tribute centre in Humboldt is looking for other funding sources after not getting a federal-provincial grant for recreation facilities, city manager Joe Day told CTV News.

"The response that we got from the provincial government — all applications go through the province first — was that although our application was fully compliant and fully eligible for the program, there simply wasn't enough funding available. And that they were not able to recommend that our project be advanced to the federal approval level."

The grant would have covered 73 per cent of the cost, or $25 million, Day said. The project would be an addition to the existing Elgar Petersen Arena and would include an ice surface and recreational facilities, as well as exhibits about the fatal 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

"At this point, it's going to be much the same status quo as far as trying to finalize the concept of a centre that still meets all the needs of recognizing what happened and providing recreation opportunities to the community. We do need to think about, you know, timelines versus sizing."

Day said that according to an MNP feasibility study, the city needs another ice surface to meet demand. At least 25 per cent of minor hockey home games are being played outside Humboldt, he said.

"You know, I think the memorials committee knows that there's still a lot of support out there, both at the provincial and federal levels and just from individuals and businesses across the nation.

"We're certainly still going to continue working towards finding that most appropriate way to create a facility that serves all the purposes that were intended that came through the feasibility study and some of those stakeholder engagements. So we're going to carry on and see where it brings us towards fall, see where we're at, at that time."