The Humboldt Broncos Junior A hockey team will return to the ice for the 2018-19 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League season.

The team says they will need to rebuild after a bus crash killed 16 people -- including 10 players -- and injured 13 others on April 6.

The team’s head coach, Darcy Haugan, was one of the people who died in the crash.

"Darcy Haugan was selfless, inspirational and motivating, building up his players to be great ambassadors and role models both on the ice and in the community.” said Humboldt Broncos president Kevin Garinger in a written release. "He was the coach every player wanted, and that other coaches wanted to emulate.”

Haugan also served as the team’s general manager. The Broncos will start the process to recruit a new head coach and general manager next week.

"As a general manager, Darcy made smart decisions and was driven to ensure the Broncos organization succeeded in every aspect of its operations,” Garinger added. “He took our team to new heights - it will be incredibly difficult to find someone that can rise to his standards.”

The Broncos hold an invite-only camp for 80 prospective players May 25-27 in Saskatoon.

Season tickets will also be available for next season soon. The team says it expects demand for the tickets will be high and it will give season seat holders from last year first priority.

The team says it is committed to supporting everyone impacted by the crash and moving forward as a team.