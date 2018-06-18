For the first time since that fateful night in April, the 10 survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash will soon all be together once again.

“It's just going to be great to see everyone,” said Xavier Labelle, who was released from Saskatoon City Hospital on June 6. “It'll be pretty emotional, but we'll be there for each other.”

Five members of the team boarded a plane in Saskatoon on Monday afternoon bound for Las Vegas, very much looking forward to meeting up with their fellow teammates to attend the NHL Awards on Wednesday night.

The Broncos are set to be recognized and honoured by the NHL, and are hoping their late head coach, Darcy Haugan, will be the recipient of the inaugural Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award. It recognizes an individual who, through the game of hockey, has positively impacted their community, culture or society.

“Just the recognition that he'd get for being the type of person that he was,” said forward Brayden Camrud, who suffered minor physical injuries in the crash. “It would be awesome to see.”

“We can go show our support, and show our support for everyone that's unable to be there,” added forward Kaleb Dahlgren. “It's going to be a really nice time there in Vegas.”

Despite the star power that will be at the event, the Broncos say they’re more excited to see and talk with each other.

“It's going to be amazing to see all those guys again,” goaltender Jacob Wassermann said with a smile. “I've been missing them a lot, so I'm excited.”

Camrud says he regularly texts and communicates with the rest of his teammates, but seeing them in person will be special.

"I just want to be able to talk to the guys that I haven't seen in a while, and just reconnect and see how they're doing, physically and emotionally,” he said. “I just want to give them all a hug.”

The NHL Awards get underway at 6 p.m. Saskatchewan time on Wednesday night.