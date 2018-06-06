

The Canadian Press





SASKATOON - One of the Humboldt Broncos hockey players injured in a bus crash has been released from a Saskatoon hospital and plans to graduate later this month.

Xavier Labelle, an 18-year old defenceman from Saskatoon, suffered a fractured skull, a concussion, internal bleeding and 20 broken bones on April 6 when a transport truck and the junior hockey team's bus collided.

Sixteen people -- including 10 players -- were killed and another 13 people were injured.

Labelle says in a statement it was an honour to get to know those who died in the crash.

He says he's still recovering from his injuries, but that he's feeling better every day.