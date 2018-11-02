The Humboldt Broncos organization is no longer in a cash deficit, according to the team’s financial statements.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team made $1.6 million for the 2018 year ending in May. In 2017, the team was in a cash deficit of more than $47,000.

The surplus can be attributed to the $1.5 million in donations the team received. Those donations are separate from the money raised from the GoFundMe page, which has yet to be fully distributed to the families as the case is still before the courts.

The Broncos received donations from around the world after the fatal crash involving the team bus and a semi-truck in April that killed 16 and injured 13 others.

The team incurred about $167,000 in expenses to manage the donations. Those expenses include marketing and legal costs.

The team’s fundraising revenue more than doubled this year. The Humboldt Broncos lottery draw brought in about $548,000, compared to last year’s $257,000.

Donations received after May will be part of the 2018-2019 financial statements, which will be released next year.