The Humboldt Broncos have gained 10 players in a dispersal draft in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

The Broncos received a player from each of the teams in the league, except for the Flin Flon Bombers. According to the SJHL, the Bombers received an exemption from Humboldt in the draft.

On April 6, the Broncos team bus was travelling to Nipawin for a playoff game when it collided with a semi-truck. Sixteen people – including 10 players – were killed in the crash. Thirteen others were injured.

Some of the surviving players suffered catastrophic injuries in the crash. Others have reached the end of their eligibility and won’t be able to play for the Broncos next year.

The SJHL unanimously voted for a dispersal draft for the Broncos last weekend. The team also had a successful Bantam draft and held an expanded camp in Saskatoon in May.

Last month, Kaleb Dahlgren of the Broncos signed a letter of intent to play with the York University Lions next season. Broncos defenceman Bryce Fiske signed with the University of Ontario Institute of Technology to play for the Ridgebacks in Oshawa.

The Broncos are currently in the process of hiring a new head coach. The team’s coach, Darcy Haugan, was killed in the bus crash.

The team will return to the ice for next year’s SJHL season.

In the draft, the team received: