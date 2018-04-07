Three of the 14 people killed in a crash between a bus carrying a junior hockey team and a semi on Friday have now been identified.

Coach Darcy Haugan, captain Logan Schatz and player Adam Herald were all killed with the Humboldt Broncos bus crashed around 5 p.m. on Friday. Eleven other people were also killed and 15 people were taken to hospital.

Scroll down or click here to read updates from the scene.

Police say several of the people taken to hospital have suffered from injuries that are “critical in nature”.

The crash happened on Highway 35, about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale as the tea, was on route to Nipawin for a game against the Nipawin Hawks.

Three STARS Air Ambulance helicopters were dispatched to the scene after the crash.

“This is a very unusual case, and we really wanted to be able to help as best we could with this tragic accident,” STARS spokesperson Mark Oddan told CTV News Channel on Friday.

A tweet from Saturday morning shows Broncos players Derek Patter, Graysen Cameron and Nick Shumlanski recovering together in hospital.

Derek Grayson and Nick bonding and healing in hospital pic.twitter.com/DzesIoT27B — R J patter (@rjpatter) April 7, 2018

News of the crash even reached US president Donald Trump, who tweeted about the crash on Saturday morning.

The Humboldt Broncos and RCMP will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. CTV News will carry the press conference live.

With files from the Canadian Press.