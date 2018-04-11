Humboldt Broncos athletic therapist Dayna Brons has died of injuries she sustained in Friday’s crash.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority sent a statement Wednesday afternoon on behalf of her family.

“The family of Dayna Brons would like to share that Dayna passed away peacefully this afternoon as a result of her injuries. She was surrounded by those she loved and those who loved her,” the statement read. “Dayna will be forever remembered for her joyful smile, and her passion and love of sport. She was the Athletic Therapist for the Humboldt Broncos and was extremely proud to be part of the Broncos family.”

Twenty-nine people were on the Broncos team bus, which was travelling to Nipawin for a playoff game against the Hawks on Friday evening, when the bus was hit by a semi on Highway 35 near Tisdale.

Brons, who was from Lake Lenore, Sask., is the 16th of the 29 people to die as a result of the crash.

“Dayna’s family would like to thank the first responders, emergency staff, and all those who have cared for Dayna over these last few days for their support. And, they would like to thank everyone across Saskatchewan and Canada for their love and prayers during this very difficult time,” the statement read.

She was 25.

A total of 11 other people are still in hospital, as of information shared Wednesday. Three are in critical condition.