Humboldt apartment fire casts light on inadequate Sask. housing market

On June 1, a fire at an apartment complex in Humboldt forced dozens of people to look for new long-term housing.

Two of the people are still looking, drawing attention to the city's inadequate housing market.

“The housing market is tight, rental is unbelievably tight and with the fire it just amplified how much tighter it is,” said Humboldt Century 21 Real Estate agent Dan Torwalt.

An example of how tough the market is in Humboldt is how quickly rental properties are attracting potential clients. Mike Herperge recently listed a two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit for 900 dollars a month.

“I think I'm actually just getting a message as we speak and it's been off the wall this whole last morning,” said Herperger. “I think I have had about 15 comments.”

According to Torwalt the community just hasn't been able to keep up with demand. Prior to the pandemic, he says he could show clients as many as 15 homes, now he's lucky to show them two.

“House cost construction are so high right now, and there is not much development-ready lots to develop in the city of Humboldt. Nobody is building any spec houses, or custom houses.”

He credits much of the market pressure to the Jansen Potash Mine project bringing in more people to the area.

Humboldt isn't the only rural community facing housing pressure. According to the Saskatchewan Realtors’ Association, the housing inventory in the province has been slim for years.

“Conditions are tight, and what we typically see from that is it puts pressure on prices," she said.

Outside of Saskatoon and Regina Guerette says there is 3.1 months of supply. Meaning if there are no new listings in that span, there would be nothing left. Guerette says four to six months is a balanced market, and more homes need to be built in Saskatchewan, yet builders are choosing other provinces.

“It's easier to build there and it's more affordable as a business to build there.”