Human remains identified as missing man: Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP say an autopsy revealed the identity of the human remains found in Big Island Lake Cree Nation.

Police say it was Dominic Kahpoonapit, 20, who was found dead.

He was reported missing on Dec. 13, according to police

Kahpoonapit was from the community. His family has been notified of his death, an RCMP news release said.

The discovery of Kahpoonapit's remains was reported to Pierceland RCMP on May 3.

Police are investigating the circumstances of his death.

Kahpoonapit's autopsy was completed on Tuesday, according to RCMP.