Human remains discovered near North Battleford: RCMP
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 11:06AM CST
The RCMP says it has discovered human remains in a rural area near North Battleford.
RCMP officers from North Battleford and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit were carrying out a ground search in the area on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation, police say. A police dog discovered human remains, the RCMP said in a news release.
Police say there will be a forensic autopsy to identify the remains. It's scheduled for next week.
The investigation is ongoing.