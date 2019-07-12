

CTV Saskatoon





The RCMP says it has discovered human remains in a rural area near North Battleford.

RCMP officers from North Battleford and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit were carrying out a ground search in the area on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation, police say. A police dog discovered human remains, the RCMP said in a news release.

Police say there will be a forensic autopsy to identify the remains. It's scheduled for next week.

The investigation is ongoing.