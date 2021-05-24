SASKATOON -- Steady rainfall over parts of central Saskatchewan has a Radisson-area farmer smiling as he watches the rain gauge rise on Victoria Day.

“It’s a huge relief, not just to grain farmers out this way as far as getting the crop started but also livestock producers,” said Corey Loessin, who just finished seeding a week ago.

Since then he’s been wishing for rain to get the crop started.

“It is absolutely the driest condition I’ve ever seeded into,”Loessin said. “The land over the last 10 days or so got incredibly hard which is unusual for zero-till soil to get that hard but it was absolutely dry.”

Yesterday Environment Canada (EC) issued rainfall warnings for Saskatoon and the surrounding area, stretching all the way to Lloydminster. EC forecasted 25 to 40 millimetres of rain in some parts of the province with rain expected to hang around until Tuesday.

“We’ve got about an inch and a quarter (30 millimetres) so far but it’s still raining and it sounds like it is going to continue today and tomorrow,” Loessin said.

“It’s timely to get what’s planted up and going.”