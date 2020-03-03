SASKATOON -- Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is alerting Saskatoon residents that high numbers of Bohemian Waxwings are at risk of crashing into windows.

“The Bohemian Waxwings are in huge flocks around Saskatoon these days. They love the Mountain Ash tree berries,” the group says in a Facebook post.

“Unfortunately, this also means that when one flies into a window, many may follow.”

The centre says a passerby notified them about nine dead birds. When staff arrived, they spotted a couple of other birds taking off.

They also tracked and rescued another bird that cannot fly and would have been killed by cold or a predator, according to the post.

According to the National Audubon Society, in some prairie cities, "Bohemians can be found by the thousands every winter, no doubt lured by the plantings of mountain-ash and other fruiting trees."

An estimated 25 million birds die from collisions with buildings in Canada each year as birds have no understanding of glass, Living Sky says.

The group’s website offers several tips to make your home safe for birds, including putting visual cues on windows, planting trees and shrubs in your yard and putting bird feeders and birdbaths close to windows.