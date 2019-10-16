Those Canadians who haven't already voted at advance polls will be able to cast their ballot Monday, Oct. 21 in the federal election.

Here's everything you need to know about your candidates, where to find your polling station and what you'll need to bring.

Am I registered to vote?

Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered. To check if you're registered at your current address, use the Online Voter Registration Service or contact your local Elections Canada office.

You can also register or update your voter information, including your name, at your assigned polling station before you vote on election day.

What ID do I need?

Option 1: Your driver's licence or any other card issued by a Canadian government (federal, provincial/territorial or local) with your photo, name and current address.

Option 2: Show two pieces of ID, both of which including your name and at least one must having your current address, such as a bank statement or utility bill.

Option 3: If you don't have ID, you can still vote if you declare your identity and address in writing and have someone who knows you and who is assigned to your polling station vouch for you. The voucher must be able to prove their identity and address. A person can vouch for only one person.

Where do I vote?

Visit Elections Canada and select your riding to find your polling station. The information is also on your voting card.

Who are my candidates?

Saskatoon-University

Claire Card - New Democratic Party

Susan Hayton - Liberal Party of Canada

Jan Norris - Green Party of Canada

Guto Penteado - People's Party of Canada

Corey Tochor - Conservative Party of Canada

Jeff Willerton - Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Saskatoon⁠-University federal candidates talk about what issues they think matter most and why they're running.

Saskatoon-Grasswood

Mark Friesen - People's Party of Canada

Tracy Muggli - Liberal Party of Canada

Erika Ritchie - New Democratic Party

Neil Sinclair - Green Party of Canada

Kevin Waugh - Conservative Party of Canada

Saskatoon⁠-Grasswood federal candidates explain why they're running and what they hope to accomplish in Ottawa.

Saskatoon West

Sheri Benson - New Democratic Party

Isaac Hayes - People's Party of Canada

Brad Redekopp - Conservative Party of Canada

Shah Rukh - Liberal Party of Canada

Shawn Setyo - Green Party of Canada

Saskatoon West federal candidates on what they want to do in Parliament and what voters are saying on the doorstep.