How to get rid of your Christmas tree in Saskatoon
If you're staring at your Christmas tree and thinking "It's time to go," here's how to give your Christmas tree the proper send-off it deserves.
A few things to keep in mind:
- Trees can't be bound or wrapped
- All ornaments, tinsel, etc. should be removed
- Only live trees can be taken to the city's Christmas tree drop off sites
The city is operating the following Christmas tree drop off sites through Jan. 31:
• Lawson Heights Recycling Depot – Primrose Drive by the Lawson Civic Centre
• University Heights Recycling Depot – Ludlow Street (off Lowe Road)
• Meadowgreen Recycling Depot – corner of 22nd Street West and Witney Avenue
• George Ward Pool parking lot – 1915 5th St E & Grosvenor Avenue
• Wildwood Golf Course parking lot – 4050 8th Street East
• Doukhobor Society parking lot - 525 Avenue I South at 17th Street
The City of Saskatoon suggests those looking to retire an artificial tree consider donating it instead of disposing at the landfill.