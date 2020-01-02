If you're staring at your Christmas tree and thinking "It's time to go," here's how to give your Christmas tree the proper send-off it deserves.

A few things to keep in mind:

  • Trees can't be bound or wrapped
  • All ornaments, tinsel, etc. should be removed
  • Only live trees can be taken to the city's Christmas tree drop off sites

The city is operating the following Christmas tree drop off sites through Jan. 31:

Lawson Heights Recycling Depot – Primrose Drive by the Lawson Civic Centre

University Heights Recycling Depot – Ludlow Street (off Lowe Road)

Meadowgreen Recycling Depot – corner of 22nd Street West and Witney Avenue

George Ward Pool parking lot – 1915 5th St E & Grosvenor Avenue

Wildwood Golf Course parking lot – 4050 8th Street East

Doukhobor Society parking lot - 525 Avenue I South at 17th Street

The City of Saskatoon suggests those looking to retire an artificial tree consider donating it instead of disposing at the landfill.