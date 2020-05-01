SASKATOON -- The great outdoors beckons as Environment Canada forecasts sunny skies this week.

CTV Saskatoon is here to help you navigate the various guidelines and recommendations from the city, province and federal government if you want to enjoy the sunshine.

Let’s start with the basics. Can I leave my home?

According to the federal government, you can go for a walk if you:

have not been diagnosed with COVID-19

do not have symptoms of COVID-19

have not travelled outside of Canada in the past 14 days

are not in quarantine (self-isolating)

are not isolating

A lot of us are out and about enjoying the beautiful spring weather, whether it be on bikes, foot or car. Please keep an eye out for one another on the roads, sidewalks and walkways. #KeepYourDistance #TogetherApartYXE#COVID19: https://t.co/cvA4IZw3nM pic.twitter.com/f2hbTr3gA0 — @cityofsaskatoon (@cityofsaskatoon) April 30, 2020

If you go out for a walk, do not congregate and always practise physical distancing by keeping at least two metres apart from others at all times. You should also minimize close contact with others, including:

avoiding crowded places and non-essential gatherings

avoiding common greetings, such as handshakes

limiting contact with people at higher risk like older adults and those in poor health

For example, in order to maintain physical distancing on sidewalks, the City of Saskatoon recommends walking into the boulevard or parking lane if safe.

It’s been forever since I golfed - and I heard the courses are reopening!

This is true - but not quite yet. Golf courses will be allowed to open May 15 with several restrictions. For example, flags must remain in place and cups elevated so the ball does not drop into the hole.

And before you ask, there are also restrictions on fishing and boating, which are permitted starting May 4, and camping, which starts June 1.

Ok, I’ll keep my clubs in the basement for now. But what about disc golf?

According to the City of Saskatoon, spaces including parks, trails, dog parks and public squares remain open. So yes, that could be a good, fun way to get some fresh air. Just be sure to maintain a safe, two-metre physical distance away from others in the park.

Reduce the “delay of game” penalties. Group sporting activities/events are prohibited to help everyone maintain a physical distance of 2 metres & make sure we’re not gathering when we need to keep apart. #KeepYourDistance #TogetherApartYXE#COVID19: https://t.co/cvA4IZw3nM pic.twitter.com/CzWMuFfQ71 — @cityofsaskatoon (@cityofsaskatoon) April 29, 2020

While I’m down here, I see that I’ve got a bunch of old knick-knacks I should probably get rid of. Can I have a yard sale?

Nope. They are banned until further notice, the city says. Garage and yard sales are not critical public services nor are they allowable businesses under the provincial Public Health Order. They could also constitute gatherings of more than 10 people.

Good to know. I also heard the pelicans are back in town. Can I go to the weir to see them?

Yes. However, Mayor Charlie Clark reminds people to spread out. “As much as it's tempting, don't get together with people in the parks or the playgrounds," the mayor told CTV News.

It’s hard to resist but try avoid using your hands to touch shared surfaces in public (benches, handrails & garbage cans). Always wash your hands when you return home or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. #KeepYourDistance #TogetherApartYXE#COVID19: https://t.co/cvA4IZerZc pic.twitter.com/7Nh1xrAgeX — @cityofsaskatoon (@cityofsaskatoon) May 1, 2020

Can I go to the zoo?

The zoo section of the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo is closed. The park section is open but the play structure is closed.

In addition, the Meewasin Valley Authority has closed Cranberry Flats Conservation Area and nearby trails, as they weren’t wide enough to accommodate physical distancing.

With files from Carla Shynkaruk