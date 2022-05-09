How this Sask. couple is helping families flee Ukraine

Stepan Tulchynskyy and Olena Sviatenko are helping to bring Ukraine families to safety in Prince Albert. (Lisa Risom/CTV News) Stepan Tulchynskyy and Olena Sviatenko are helping to bring Ukraine families to safety in Prince Albert. (Lisa Risom/CTV News)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as the war ground on through its 11th week with the Kremlin's forces making little or no progress in their offensive.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London