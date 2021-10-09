How the forecasted change to chilly weather is impacting Saskatoon businesses

SASKATOON -

Environment Canada is calling for cooler temperatures in the coming days, both good and bad news for some Saskatoon businesses.

Rock Creek Tap and Grill on Preston Avenue South took down its patio on Friday because of the expected change in weather.

“We’re all sad that winter is starting and we have to close the patio,” said manager Laura Olhesier. “Customers are always sad that they can’t sit at the nice fireplace tables that we have.”

The establishment feels the effects when the patio shutdown – It accounts for an additional 15 tables and helps generate more revenue.

“When it is nice, we get a lot of calls asking if our patio is busy and if we have room for them and we get a lot of big groups out here too,” she said.

“People felt more comfortable sitting on the patio, where you could be outdoors and have that extra space between people.”

As part of the restaurant industry, Rock Creek has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Environment Canada, the Saskatoon region has been experiencing temperatures between five and 10 degrees above normal through the first few weeks of fall.

“Starting early next week, high near the 10-12 C range, lows in the 0 C to -2 C range,” said Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Brian Luzny. “That is going to continue for most of the week.”

While the drop isn’t ideal for restaurants having to close their patios, it’s a boost for other businesses.

“Basically right now everyone is starting to book in obviously for winter tires,” said Kal Tire on Eigth Street Assistant Manager Ryan Newstead. “The snow hasn’t come yet, but obviously it’s going to come.”

Currently, the store has about a day wait to get new tires on, but it expects to have an even bigger rush of customers when the first snowfall hits. Newstead advises customers to plan ahead.